Rain showers move through today with mild temperatures

Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 07:50:36-04

Headlines

  • RAIN SHOWERS THROUGHOUT THE DAY
  • ABOVE NORMAL HIGH TEMPERATURES ALL WEEK
  • MID 80S

Rain showers will be moving through during the day today so have the umbrella handy. The rain shouldn't be too heavy and I wouldn't cancel plans but just know there will be some rain out there. Temperatures will be above normal in the low 70s despite the cloud cover.

Temperatures will be above normal in the low 70s despite the cloud cover.

May will open very warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. Storm chances return on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Rain showers. High: 75°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Clouds decrease. Sunny afternoon. High: 75°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Warm. High: 81°
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

