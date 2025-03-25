Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain showers will be a consistent theme in the forecast the rest of the week

TK6.png
wrtv
TK6.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • DAILY RAIN CHANCE INTO THE WEEKEND
  • NO DAY IS A COMPLETE WASHOUT
  • SEVERE THREAT POSSIBLE SUNDAY EVENING

While there will be a daily chance of rain over the next couple of days our Wednesday is the day that is least likely to see rain drops. It is only a slight chance of a spot shower. Otherwise look for highs in the mid 50s and some sunshine. The shower threat will be a stray one in the afternoon.

TK4.png

Better rain chances will return on Thursday with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours. As of now, the marginal risk from the storm prediction center is just to our west. Lightning obviously makes any storm dangerous and we will be on the look out for that for outdoor plans Thursday evening.

TK1.png

Better storms chances will arrive over the weekend. Especially on Sunday when the cold front comes through. A large area of the country is already highlighted for this risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

TK5.png

Temperature this weekend will warm into the 70s for most locations starting on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy & chilly Low: 32°
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Stray shower. High: 55°
Thursday: Partly cloudy - Sct. PM Storms. High: 57°
Friday: Scattered Storms. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk