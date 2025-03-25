Rain showers will be a consistent theme in the forecast the rest of the week

Headlines



DAILY RAIN CHANCE INTO THE WEEKEND

NO DAY IS A COMPLETE WASHOUT

SEVERE THREAT POSSIBLE SUNDAY EVENING

While there will be a daily chance of rain over the next couple of days our Wednesday is the day that is least likely to see rain drops. It is only a slight chance of a spot shower. Otherwise look for highs in the mid 50s and some sunshine. The shower threat will be a stray one in the afternoon.

wrtv

Better rain chances will return on Thursday with some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon hours. As of now, the marginal risk from the storm prediction center is just to our west. Lightning obviously makes any storm dangerous and we will be on the look out for that for outdoor plans Thursday evening.

wrtv

Better storms chances will arrive over the weekend. Especially on Sunday when the cold front comes through. A large area of the country is already highlighted for this risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

wrtv

Temperature this weekend will warm into the 70s for most locations starting on Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy & chilly Low: 32°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Stray shower. High: 55°

Thursday: Partly cloudy - Sct. PM Storms. High: 57°

Friday: Scattered Storms. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast