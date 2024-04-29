Watch Now
Rain/t'storms likely into tonight

Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 29, 2024
Headlines

  • RAIN TONIGHT
  • WARM WEEK AHEAD
  • T'STORMS RETURN FRIDAY

Rain and isolated thunderstorms are likely tonight. Clouds will decrease tomorrow. Afternoon sunshine Tuesday will push temperatures into the middle 70s.

The month of May starts dry and warm.

Thursday highs surge into the middle 80s.

A cold front Friday will trigger thunderstorms. We'll keep an eye on the severe weather potential to end the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. High: 75°
Tonight: Rain likely. Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

