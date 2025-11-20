Rainy and Chilly Friday; Brighter Over the Weekend

Headlines



QUIET AND CLOUDY OVERNIGHT

AREAS OF RAIN ALL DAY FRIDAY

BRIGHTER OVER THE WEEKEND

The gloomy weather will continue overnight and throughout the day on Friday. While most of the morning commute should be rain-free, rain chances will quickly increase as the day goes on. The rain won't be very heavy, but it will be a day when you'll need your rain gear all day long.

WRTV

A few showers will be possible in the early morning, but the more widespread and steady rain will occur in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain chilly, only reaching around the 50° mark in the afternoon.

WRTV

Most of the steady rain will be over by Saturday morning, but clouds will linger for a bit. However, they should move out fairly quickly, allowing sunshine to return by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s. By Sunday, high temperatures will be back up around 60°, with mostly sunny skies making it the better day of the weekend.

WRTV

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, there will be a quick shot of colder air moving in. It appears to be a brief blast, with temperatures expected in the 30s for Thanksgiving and the day after. If this were the middle of winter, it would be much colder. A few snow showers will be possible as well, but we aren't expecting any significant accumulation at this point.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 47°

Friday: Areas of rain. Umbrella needed. High: 54°

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High: 51°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast