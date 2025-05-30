Rainy at times Friday with warmer and sunnier weather for the weekend

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN & STORMS FRIDAY

LOTS OF WEEKEND SUNSHINE

TEMPERATURES KEEP WARMING

Friday afternoon and evening, there are a few scattered showers or storms. This rain will not be widespread like it was early Friday morning. If storms develop, they will not be severe, but there could be some gusty winds. High temperatures today warm into the mid 70s.

Your Friday night plans will not be washed out completely, but rain moves from north to south across the area late this evening. Rain and clouds clear out of the area overnight.

A bit of wildfire smoke makes its way into Indiana late Friday and could linger into Saturday. Skies may look a bit hazy, particularly around sunset and sunrise times. This will have a "moderate" impact on air quality. Most people will be unaffected, but if you are sensitive to air quality or have pre-existing health conditions, you may want to limit time outdoors.

Get ready for a great weekend. Temperatures warm into the mid or upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Saturday is a little breezy at times, with wind gusts 20 to 25 mph possible.

The warming trend continues into next week (the first week of June) as highs soar into the 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered rain. Storms possible. High: 74°

Overnight: Rain ends. Clouds start to clear. Low: 57°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind gusts 20-25 mph. High: 75°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast