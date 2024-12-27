Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rainy, breezy Friday as temperatures continue to warm

MT 4.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • RAINY, BREEZY FRIDAY
  • TEMPERATURES PEAK SATURDAY
  • MORE RAIN SUNDAY

It is a rainy, breezy day Friday. A moderate rain falls late this morning through midday. Rain showers become more scattered late this afternoon and evening, and will be lighter compared to this morning's rain. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible.

MT 1.png

Temperatures warm into the mid 50s Friday evening. Saturday is warmer, with highs peaking in the upper 50s, possibly near the 60° mark. Temperatures start to cool a bit Sunday, and the cooling trend continues next week.

MT 2.png

As far as weekend rain chances go, there could be a few isolated showers Saturday, but a majority of the day is dry. Some clouds may even begin to clear Saturday afternoon. Rain is more likely Sunday. Rain returns Sunday morning, and it could continue into the evening.

MT 3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Rainy, breezy. High: 55°
Overnight: Mainly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Isolated shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk