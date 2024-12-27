Rainy, breezy Friday as temperatures continue to warm

Headlines



RAINY, BREEZY FRIDAY

TEMPERATURES PEAK SATURDAY

MORE RAIN SUNDAY

It is a rainy, breezy day Friday. A moderate rain falls late this morning through midday. Rain showers become more scattered late this afternoon and evening, and will be lighter compared to this morning's rain. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible.

Temperatures warm into the mid 50s Friday evening. Saturday is warmer, with highs peaking in the upper 50s, possibly near the 60° mark. Temperatures start to cool a bit Sunday, and the cooling trend continues next week.

As far as weekend rain chances go, there could be a few isolated showers Saturday, but a majority of the day is dry. Some clouds may even begin to clear Saturday afternoon. Rain is more likely Sunday. Rain returns Sunday morning, and it could continue into the evening.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rainy, breezy. High: 55°

Overnight: Mainly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Isolated shower. Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast