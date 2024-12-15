Rainy Monday and cooling through the week

Headlines



ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN MONDAY

MILD MONDAY AND TUESDAY

COOLING THROUGH THE WEEK

Another round of widespread rain moves into Central Indiana early Monday morning. A rumble of thunder is possible in the morning. The day is breezy, with wind gusts 25 to 30 miles per hour. The afternoon remains cloudy with additional rain showers possible. Temperatures are mild, with highs climbing into the upper 50s.

Rain exits Monday evening, leading to dry and sunnier weather Tuesday. Highs Tuesday cool slightly into the upper 40s, which is still above normal for this time in December.

Temperatures continue to cool as the week progresses. A round of rain showers is possible Wednesday morning. We will keep an eye on the possibility of a few snow showers Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Rain late. Low: 47°

Monday: Rain likely. Breezy. High: 57°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Dry and cooler. High: 47°

