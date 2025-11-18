Rainy Tuesday; more rain to end the week

Headlines



PERIODS OF RAIN TODAY

CLOUDY BUT DRY WEDNESDAY

ADDITIONAL RAIN THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Expect more periods of rain through Tuesday afternoon and early evening. When rain lulls, skies will stay cloudy. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s today, but may feel a bit cooler because of the rain. Downpours are possible, and a few thunderstorms could develop.

WRTV

Rain pushes out of the area this evening. While rain may not be falling for your evening plans, expect plenty of puddles on the ground still.

WRTV

Wednesday may start out with a bit of fog. The day stays cloudy, but dry, with temperatures again climbing through the upper 40s into the low 50s. The day may not look the nicest with the clouds, but take advantage of the break from rain.

WRTV

Rain showers will get started again in the second half of the day Thursday. Rain continues on Friday.

WRTV

A few showers could linger into early Saturday, but we'll dry out and see clouds clearing by Saturday afternoon. Sunday is also looking dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Periods of rain. Cloudy. High: 49°

Overnight: Cloudy skies. Fog possible. Low: 42°

Wednesday: Cloudy but dry. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast