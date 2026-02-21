Real or fake? Ways to verify weather information you see on social media

INDIANAPOLIS — Before and after a severe weather event, you probably see a lot of weather graphics pop up on your social media feeds. But how do you know which ones to trust?

We took that question straight to our meteorologists to get their advice on what to look out for.

“Anyone can just post an image," Kyle Mounce, WRTV meteorologist, stated.

“You can’t just believe everything that you see on social media," Todd Klaassen, WRTV Chief Meteorologist, added.

It's a growing trend we're seeing everywhere.

“The more and more we get into this social media/information stage, you see a lot of stuff that gets thrown out there," Klaassen explained. “You just see these random things pop up on social media, "so-and-so’s weather page" and this and that.”

Now, the weather seems to be a main attraction, but that can become a problem really fast.

“People just throw out ridiculous numbers, and they say, 'This is not a forecast, but this is what the model is showing,'" Klaassen said. "People definitely try to hype things up.”

“Now with the ease of AI and people can create things, we got to take that extra look to verify images before we share them," Mounce explained.

The tornado in Bloomington on Thursday night is just an example.

“The sirens were going off, but they’ve gone off before, and you just don’t think you’re gonna be hit," Jasmine Smithson, who lives in one neighborhood that sustained damage, stated. "In that moment, I thought I was an idiot for not taking it serious."

It shows a clear sign of why sources are so important.

“I was on the phone with my parents, and they were doing radar updates and telling us what was going on," Jill Henry, who also lives in a neighborhood that was hit during the storm, said. "And they said there was a rotation out by the airport, and they were like, 'Is that close to you guys?' And we were like, 'Yeah, that’s like a block away.'”

So how can you decipher what's real and what's not?

When you see weather posts pop up on your social media page, it's important to look for specific information. One thing is official logos, like those from the National Weather Service or from your local news station. Another tip is to look for time stamps, which show exactly the time these models or graphics are showcasing.

But the most important tip our meteorologists could give?

“You just have to know where your information is coming from. That’s the biggest thing," Klaassen stated. "Once you establish your source and you know where that information is coming from, you can follow them, and you can believe them.”

“Anyone can just post an image," Mounce said. "But the meteorologist, or the person that has studied weather, is able to actually say, 'Okay, we have a slight risk of severe weather, here’s why, here’s what we’re looking at, and the threats.'”

As we deal with severe weather impacts, both said it's important to find a source you can trust.

“Building that connection and kind of knowing what to expect… so that they can help you stay safe and informed through the season," Mounce said.

“Find your source and trust that source, and we hope it's here at WRTV," Klaassen said with a laugh.

An easy way to determine if the information you're seeing online is coming from a credible source is by verifying credentials. Professional meteorologists and forecasters typically list their education, workplace and/or certifications on their social media pages.

Local National Weather Service offices and meteorologists, such as the WRTV weather team, will also provide routine updates that reflect the most accurate and current weather data.

Casey Zanowic is the In Your Community reporter for North Side Indy. She joined WRTV in July of 2025. Casey has a passion for storytelling and is ready to showcase impactful stories that make a difference in her community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Casey by emailing her at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.