Record warmth by midweek, followed by a severe threat Thursday

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES LIKELY WEDNESDAY

SEVERE THREAT THURSDAY

RETURN TO MORE SEASONABLE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

We got off to a great start on Monday in the temperature department, with highs once again well above normal. That will continue into Tuesday. Even with more clouds around, highs will be right around 60° with breezy conditions. It's still a great day to get out and about here in mid-February.

Wednesday will be the warmest day and potentially record-breaking. The record for Indy is 66°, set back in 2017. As you can see below, my forecast calls for us to top that number. Highs in the 70s are possible, depending on how quickly we can clear out the morning clouds. A few showers are possible early in the day, but most of the daytime hours will be dry.

Thursday could potentially be an ALERT DAY for us. A cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe storms to the area in the afternoon and evening. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the southern half of the state as a risk area.

Right now, all forms of severe weather are possible. Stay with us throughout the week as things unfold. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will return by the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy but warm High: 60°

Wednesday: Warm and windy. High: 69°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. PM Severe threat. High: 67°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 52°

