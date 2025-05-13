Scattered rain and storm chances again Tuesday

Headlines



SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS TUESDAY

MORE RAIN CHANCES WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

NEAR RECORD WARM THURSDAY

It's another mainly cloudy day Tuesday. Expect scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is also possible today, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. There will be time between rounds of rain to get outdoors this evening.

Wednesday we will once again see a few showers over the course of the day. It's slightly warmer, with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday we have more rain and storm chances, but it is actually dry for most of the day itself with some sunshine. Temperatures soar into the upper 80s. The record high temperature for May 15 is 88°.

It's not until Thursday evening that we'll see storms arriving. There is a risk for severe weather during this period.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mainly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. High: 76°

Overnight: Few showers. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Few showers and storms. High: 81°

Thursday: Warm & mainly sunny. PM severe risk. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast