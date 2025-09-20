Scattered rain and storm chances Sunday; daily rain chances this upcoming week

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY

DAILY RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

COOLING TEMPERATURES

After enjoying a mostly sunny day Saturday, we are turning a page in the forecast. This evening, we will see some clouds and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Sunday is not a wash, but there will be some rain and thunderstorms scattered through the day. Temperatures are not quite as warm as we have been recently, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week, we have a chance for rain and thunderstorms each day. This will provide us with much needed rain, and hopefully this can help ease some drought conditions.

Temperatures will cool with this rainy pattern. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s starting Monday, which is close to normal temperatures for this time of year. This lines up with the start of fall; the autumn equinox is Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Isolated rain showers / thunderstorms. Low: 64°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain & thunderstorm chances. High: 83°

Monday: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast