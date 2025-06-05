Watch Now
Scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday; active weather continues Friday

Active weather continues Thursday and Friday
Headlines

  • SCATTERED DOWNPOURS THURSDAY
  • LOCALIZED FLOODING / PONDING
  • ACTIVE WEATHER CONTINUES FRIDAY

Grab your umbrella Thursday. Rain is most widespread in the morning, but even as rain becomes more scattered this afternoon and evening, we will continue to see periods of heavy rain. These downpours could continue to pose a risk for localized flooding (particularly of low-lying areas) and ponding of water in roads.

The day is cloudy with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s, which is just a bit cooler than the previous days this week.

The active weather continues into Friday. The day is not a wash, but there will be some rain and maybe a few thunderstorms. Outside of rain, the day is cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

This weekend, we'll start to see some sunshine. A few showers look possible Saturday afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is also possible Sunday evening, but there should be plenty of time to get outdoors through the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Scattered downpours. Thunderstorm possible. High: 78°
Overnight: Few showers. Fog possible. Low: 66°
Friday: Scattered rain & thunderstorms. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

