Scattered Rain on Tap Today

Headlines



SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

HEATING UP THIS WEEK

DRYING OUT

Scattered storms and showers will mark most of our Tuesday. Our morning showers will be replaced by an afternoon chance of storms and showers. Keep the umbrella nearby! Here is a snapshot of Tuesday evening.

Wednesday breaks more sunshine for most. There will be a few spots with lingering clouds and even some early morning fog, but overall we will be clearing out this week.

Temps heat up for the second half of the week! We will surge back into the upper 80s and even the low 90s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered Storms & Showers. High: 84°

Overnight: Rain early. Gradually Clearing Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Isolated Storm & Shower Chance High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast