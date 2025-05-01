Scattered showers and storms possible through the evening hours

Headlines



SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS THIS EVENING

SHOWER CHANCES ALL THE WAY THROUGH MONDAY

TEMPERATURES WILL BE ON THE COOL SIDE

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but a couple of thunderstorm warnings are possible for wind and hail. If you have outdoor activities planned, make sure you have some rain gear with you through at least sunset.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday won't be washouts; however, there will be a chance of some rain each day. Most of the rain will occur during the peak heat of the day, which means in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Friday, but only in the low 60s for the weekend, so be sure to have those jackets handy.

While most of the showers will occur in the PM hours, the one exception will be late Friday into Saturday. Some showers are possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. Currently, it looks like most of the showers should move east before the Mini Marathon if you are running, but a couple may linger during the race.

Temperatures will be cool in the 50s as you take to the streets.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM showers possible. High: 73°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Sct. Showers. High: 62°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers. High: 61°

