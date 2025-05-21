Scattered showers lingering through Wednesday and Thursday

Headlines



SCATTERED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES

BREEZY: GUSTS 30+ MPH

The heaviest rain and storms have cleared out of the area, but we are left with some lingering showers Wednesday. Showers are light, so rain totals will be low. It will not be a continuous rain, but shower chances are scattered on and off through the day under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are stagnant in the upper 50s to low 60s over the course of the day. It's breezy too, with wind gusts 30+ mph.

WRTV

A few more showers are possible from time to time on Thursday. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s tomorrow. Highs for mid May should be in the mid 70s, so we are running cooler than normal. Friday we will see mostly to partly sunny skies. A quick shower is possible in the afternoon, but a lot of the day is dry.

WRTV

Saturday is also looking dry. Sunday - race day in Indianapolis - looks mainly dry, although some showers are possible. We are still several days out, so there are still lots of specific details to iron out about these rain chances, including the exact timing, and how these could impact your day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

WRTV

An early look to Memorial Day Monday shows that there could be additional rain chances with highs remaining in the 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers. High: 64°

Overnight: Few showers. Breezy. Low: 50°

Thursday: Few showers. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast