Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered showers Monday; additional rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday

MT 1.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES TODAY
  • MORE RAIN POSSIBLE TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
  • WARMING THIS WEEK

It isn't a washout on Monday, but there will be a few rain showers during the day. A rumble of thunder could be possible this evening, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s.

MT 3.png

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with periodic rain chances.

MT 5.png

Skies are mainly sunny on Thursday. It is the warmest day of the forecast, with highs climbing into the mid or upper 80s. There could be a stronger thunderstorm that evening.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. PM storm possible. High: 75°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62°
Tuesday: Scattered rain & storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 2.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk