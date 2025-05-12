Scattered showers Monday; additional rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES TODAY

MORE RAIN POSSIBLE TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY

WARMING THIS WEEK

It isn't a washout on Monday, but there will be a few rain showers during the day. A rumble of thunder could be possible this evening, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with periodic rain chances.

Skies are mainly sunny on Thursday. It is the warmest day of the forecast, with highs climbing into the mid or upper 80s. There could be a stronger thunderstorm that evening.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. PM storm possible. High: 75°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62°

Tuesday: Scattered rain & storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast