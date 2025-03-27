Scattered showers Thursday; more rain and storms heading into the weekend

Headlines



SCATTERED, LIGHT RAIN CHANCES THURSDAY

WARM & WINDY FRIDAY

MORE RAIN AND STORMS THIS WEEKEND

Clouds are moving back into the area Thursday, and they are trying to bring some rain with them. Any showers today are likely very light. It will not be a wash out, but be on standby that you could run into a shower from time to time today. Temperatures climb into the mid 50s.

There is a better chance for rain late this evening and overnight. A few storms are possible early Friday morning. Some downpours are possible. Small hail may also try to form with this system.

Friday afternoon is dry but windy. Some gusts 35+ miles per hour are possible. Temperatures warm all the way to the mid 70s.

Be on standby for more rain and storms this weekend. One round is possible late Saturday. A second round of storms Sunday poses a risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the most likely impact, but we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered rain showers. High: 56°

Overnight: Rain and storms. Low: 49°

Friday: AM rain/storms. Warm and windy. High: 77°

