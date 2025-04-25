Scattered storms and showers Friday

Headlines



SCATTERED RAIN & STORMS FRIDAY

PERIODS OF DOWNPOURS

DRYING OUT & COOLING DOWN THIS WEEKEND

Scattered rain and storms continue through the day Friday. Rain is most widespread midday. Downpours are likely at times, so grab your umbrella. No widespread severe weather is expected, but there could be some gusty winds through storms. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s or low 70s today.

WRTV

While a few stray showers are possible during your Friday night plans, it will not be a complete wash. Rain should exit the area completely Friday overnight.

WRTV

This will leave us with dry weather Saturday. Clouds clear late in the day. Temperatures are cooler, with highs in the low 60s. Sunday is warmer with sunny skies.

WRTV

Temperatures continue to warm next week. Monday is dry. A more active period with rain and storm chances starts Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered rain & storms. High: 74°

Overnight: Rain ends. Mostly cloudy. Low: 46°

Saturday: Clouds clearing. High: 63°

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast