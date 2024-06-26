Scattered storms possible again today. Spot severe potential

Headlines



SCATTERED STORMS THROUGHOUT THE DAY

SPOT SEVERE THREAT

BEAUTIFUL DAY TOMORROW

Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on throughout the day. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with southern locations under a marginal risk of severe weather. Wind and hail would be the two main threats. With the clouds around temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s.

The front should clear by early this evening ending the storm chances and then dropping the humidity. That will set us up for great day tomorrow and Friday.

With sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s tomorrow will be a great weather day to get out and about. Friday will be partly cloudy and then storms chance and humidity return on Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low humidity. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast