Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday will bring lower humidity starting Wednesday

There is one more hot, humid day to make it through Tuesday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s or near 90° this afternoon. Feels like temperatures could climb into the mid to upper 90s.

While there are some thunderstorms passing through the area this morning, we have a better chance for scattered thunderstorms to push across the state late this afternoon into the evening.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, with gusty winds and periods of heavy rain the most likely impacts.

Rain and thunderstorms should move out of the area by the overnight hours. Clouds stick around into Wednesday. Humidity will feel lower tomorrow, and high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the 7-Day Forecast is milder and dry with lots of sunshine. Be prepared for a brisk start Monday morning, with temperatures as cool as the mid 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot & humid. Scattered thunderstorms. High: 90°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lower humidity. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast