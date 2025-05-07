Watch Now
Sct. rain chances return for Thursday. Temperatures remain seasonable

  • SCT. PM STORMS ON THURSDAY
  • COOL MORNING ON FRIDAY. SOME AREAS IN THE 30's
  • GREAT LOOKING MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND

A mild evening is ahead for all of us, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will slowly fall back down into the mid 60s after sunset and then into the mid 50s for overnight lows.

Thursday will bring the chance of storms back to the area on a spotty basis in the afternoon. The best chance for storms will be south of I-70, and we are not expecting severe weather. However, the storms have the potential to move very slowly, so some very localized flooding may be possible. Highs will be closer to 70° with the added cloud cover.

Friday morning will be cool. While Indianapolis will see temperatures in the low to mid 40s, outlying areas will likely dip into the 30s under clear skies. However, the warm-up happens quickly. Highs will reach nearly 70°F in the afternoon, just a touch below normal.

Once we get to the weekend, the weather will be even better. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. With it being Grand Prix weekend and Mother's Day weekend, the weather will cooperate for all outdoor plans.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy - Stray shower Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM Storms High: 72°
Friday: Cool start. Mostly sunny High: 70°
Saturday: Mostly sunny High: 76°
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

