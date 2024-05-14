Watch Now
Sct. showers and storms today. Severe weather not expected

Posted at 7:10 AM, May 14, 2024
Headlines

  • SCT. SHOWERS & STORMS TODAY
  • SEVERE WEATHER NOT EXPECTED
  • UNSETTLED EXTENDED FORECAST

Today won't be a washout but there will be the chance of showers and storms at any point throughout the day. Especially in the afternoon hours. Severe weather isn't expected but some storms could contain lightning so keep that in mind if you will be out and about. Highs today will be around 70°

It will be feast of famine with the rain totals. So areas could be over an inch of rain with some other areas seeing just a few tenths of an inch.

Some showers will linger into the morning hours tomorrow before we dry out heading into the afternoon hours.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Showers & storms. High: 71°
Overnight: Spotty showers. Low: 61°
Tomorrow: Morning showers then partly cloudy. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

