Sct. storms expected on Wednesday; Thursday will be the hottest day of the year, with a severe threat

SCT. DOWNPOURS THIS EVENING

MORE STORMS ON WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY: HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR. PM SEVERE THREAT

The weather pattern remains very unsettled. Expect isolated downpours this evening, with most of them fading after sunset. Severe weather is not expected, but localized flooding may occur as some downpours will be moving very slowly.

Wednesday will bring similar weather to the area. Overall, it will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, but some isolated storms are likely at any point, with heavy rain and possible lightning. The best chance for storms will be during the peak heat of the day.

Thursday will be a WRTV STORMTEAM ALERT DAY for a couple of reasons. It will be the warmest day of the year, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and very muggy conditions. This will result in a heat index in the low 90s for some of you during the afternoon and evening hours.

There could be a few showers as the warm front moves through in the morning, but most of the day will be dry. Once we reach 7 PM onward, there will be a threat for strong to severe storms. There will be a strong "CAP" in place, which will help to keep the storm threat down. The question will be where that "CAP" breaks in the evening.

If it does, expect storms to develop and strengthen very quickly, with wind and hail as the main threats. Some rotation cannot be ruled out, though. The storms will be isolated, and not everyone will experience them; this won't be a line of storms. Hopefully, they won't develop, but the potential is there.

We are currently under a slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower Low: 62°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy - Sct. Storms High: 79°

Thursday: Hot & humid. PM Severe threat. High: 88°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 88°

