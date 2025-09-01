Seasonable temps will continue through Wednesday, before a front brings some much-needed rain and cooler temps

Headlines
- SEASONABLE TEMPS THROUGH WEDNESDAY
- NEED RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY
- MUCH COOLER END OF THE WEEK
Hope everyone has been enjoying the nice weather and a bit of a warm-up over the holiday. We’ll keep the temperatures seasonable in the low 80s through Wednesday, before another cold front arrives.
Tuesday will be sunny, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is still 83°.
Wednesday will be dry during the daytime hours, with highs in the low 80s. Late Wednesday, another cold front will arrive, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. While severe weather isn’t expected, some lightning and gusty winds are possible.
Here’s the good news: most of this will take place after sunset Wednesday night, while you’re sleeping into Thursday morning. Rain totals won’t be much—most areas will receive a quarter inch or less—but we’ll take what we can get.
Any lingering showers will be gone by Thursday morning, but it will be a much cooler end to the week. Look for high temperatures struggling to reach 70° on Thursday.
We will then gradually warm the temperatures up in the low 70s for Friday and the weekend.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 57°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°
Thursday: Rain early then sunny. Cooler. High: 69°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast