Seasonable temps will continue through Wednesday, before a front brings some much-needed rain and cooler temps

Headlines



SEASONABLE TEMPS THROUGH WEDNESDAY

NEED RAIN LATE WEDNESDAY

MUCH COOLER END OF THE WEEK

Hope everyone has been enjoying the nice weather and a bit of a warm-up over the holiday. We’ll keep the temperatures seasonable in the low 80s through Wednesday, before another cold front arrives.

Tuesday will be sunny, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is still 83°.

wrtv

Wednesday will be dry during the daytime hours, with highs in the low 80s. Late Wednesday, another cold front will arrive, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. While severe weather isn’t expected, some lightning and gusty winds are possible.

Here’s the good news: most of this will take place after sunset Wednesday night, while you’re sleeping into Thursday morning. Rain totals won’t be much—most areas will receive a quarter inch or less—but we’ll take what we can get.

wrtv

Any lingering showers will be gone by Thursday morning, but it will be a much cooler end to the week. Look for high temperatures struggling to reach 70° on Thursday.

wrtv

We will then gradually warm the temperatures up in the low 70s for Friday and the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 57°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 83°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 82°

Thursday: Rain early then sunny. Cooler. High: 69°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast