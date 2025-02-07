Seasonable with sunshine today before freezing rain threat tomorrow morning

Headlines



SEASONABLE WITH SUNSHINE TODAY

FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE TOMORROW BEFORE ALL RAIN

SNOW CHANCES NEXT WEEK

Today will be a quiet day of weather with skies that will be partly cloudy. Our normal high temperature is now up to 39°. We should be around that temperatures in most locations during the afternoon hours.

Tomorrow morning will bring a brief and light freezing rain threat before going over to all rain for the afternoon. It will be good day to come up with those indoor plans. As for the freezing rain, we shouldn't see many issues on the main roads. Steps, untreated bridges and overpass would be impacted the most before temperatures climb above freezing.

Next week will be active as well with several storms heading out way. Track will be key with each storm. The first is Tuesday and the second Wednesday into the Thursday. Each storm will have the chance to bring at least parts of the area some snow.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy High: 38°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain possible Low: 30°

Tomorrow: Freezing rain to rain High: 42°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast