Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonable with sunshine today before freezing rain threat tomorrow morning

TK7.png
WRTV
TK7.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SEASONABLE WITH SUNSHINE TODAY
  • FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE TOMORROW BEFORE ALL RAIN
  • SNOW CHANCES NEXT WEEK

Today will be a quiet day of weather with skies that will be partly cloudy. Our normal high temperature is now up to 39°. We should be around that temperatures in most locations during the afternoon hours.

TK5.png

Tomorrow morning will bring a brief and light freezing rain threat before going over to all rain for the afternoon. It will be good day to come up with those indoor plans. As for the freezing rain, we shouldn't see many issues on the main roads. Steps, untreated bridges and overpass would be impacted the most before temperatures climb above freezing.

TK3.png

Next week will be active as well with several storms heading out way. Track will be key with each storm. The first is Tuesday and the second Wednesday into the Thursday. Each storm will have the chance to bring at least parts of the area some snow.

TK7.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy High: 38°
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain possible Low: 30°
Tomorrow: Freezing rain to rain High: 42°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk