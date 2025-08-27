Seasonably cool temperatures will continue. A few showers are possible on Thursday

Headlines



NOT QUITE AS CHILLY TONIGHT

A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

NICE LABOR DAY WEEKEND

It will be a nice, quiet evening across the area with skies that will be partly cloudy. Clouds will then fade overnight, leading to clear skies. Temperatures this evening will cool, but we won't see them drop off quite as quickly as they have over the past few nights.

After two nights with temperatures in the 40s in many locations, we will stay in the low to mid-50s tonight. This is still below normal, but not as cool as what we have been seeing.

Another cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing some clouds and a few showers during the afternoon hours. All of the showers will be light and fairly spotty, as there is not a lot of moisture to work with. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s before the front moves through.

Once it passes, we will be slightly cooler in the mid-70s heading into the holiday weekend. The good news is that over the holiday, temperatures will warm and we will be completely dry. Look for highs to return to the 80s starting on Monday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Cool. Low: 56°

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers. High: 78°

Friday: Sun & Clouds. High: 76°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast