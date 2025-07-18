Severe storms are possible this weekend, followed by intense heat and humidity

Headlines



SEVERE STORM THREAT ON SATURDAY

SPOTTY STORMS ON SUNDAY

DANGEROUS HEAT & HUMIDITY NEXT WEEK

As we look ahead to the weekend and beyond, we will be focusing first on the storms, followed by dangerous heat and humidity next week. Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the mid-80s, with heat index values a bit higher.

Most of central Indiana is under a slight risk for severe storms on Saturday afternoon. There will likely be some downpours in the morning, but a more organized line of storms is expected to form in the afternoon and evening hours. There is so much going on across town this week — from the All-Star Game to Summer Celebration and concerts — that you'll need to stay weather-aware. Damaging winds and localized flooding will be the two main threats; however, a weak tornado spin-up is not completely out of the question within the line of storms. Whether the storms become severe or not, lightning will be a factor, so have a plan in place if you will be outdoors.

Right now, it looks like the line of potential severe weather won't arrive until after 3 PM. Here is a look at Truecast and the line approaching the metro area.

Some areas could see over 3 inches of rain this weekend. Once the storms move out, humidity will build to the highest levels this summer. Combined with temperatures in the low 90s, heat index values will reach the triple digits.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms Low: 71°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 87°

Monday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 84°

