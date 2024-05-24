Severe storms possible tonight and again on Race Day

Headlines



MAINLY DRY DAYTIME TODAY. SEVERE THREAT THIS EVENING

NICE SATURDAY FORECAST

SHOWERS & STORMS ON RACE DAY. SOME COULD BE SEVERE

If you are heading to Carb Day at the track or will be out and about today it will be a nice summer-like day. Partly cloudy skies with highs that will be in the low to mid 80s. However, this evening be on the lookout for showers and storms. Some could have gusty winds and also some heavy rainfall. We are under the slight and marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center.

A few showers and some clouds will linger tomorrow morning but the day turns out to be very nice with low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s. Race Day will be our biggest issue with showers and storms and the threat of severe weather.

Rain looks to overspread the area Sunday afternoon. Once the rain starts though look for wave of rain and storms to move through the area.

Whether at the track or not be aware of threat of severe weather with all forms of severe weather on the table. The Storms Prediction Center already has us under the "Enhanced Risk" of severe storms.

So many outdoor activities this weekend so make sure you have a plan if severe weather moves through.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy - Storms Late. High: 83°

Overnight: Showers and storms. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Comfortable High: 82°

Race Day: Severe threat. Showers & storms. High: 78°

Memorial Day: Cooler. Sct. showers & storms. High: 74°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast