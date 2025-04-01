Severe storms return tomorrow evening followed by significant flood threat

Headlines



WIND ADVISORY TOMORROW 8 AM-1AM

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY 5 PM-1 AM

SIGNIFICANT FLOODING LIKELY INTO THE WEEKEND FOR SOME

Wednesday will be a very active day of weather for us. A Wind Advisory will be in place most of the day for gusts to 50mph. This is outside of the severe weather threat. The severe storm threat will be in the evening hours will all threats on the table including tornadoes. Mostly of the area is under the Enhanced Risk for the Storm Prediction Center but there are partly of southern Indiana in the Moderate Risk which is threat level 4 out of 5.

Some storms with hail and an isolated thunderstorm warning will be possible in the morning when the warm front goes through. However, it is the evening from 5 pm - 1 am that we are most concerned for damaging wind and tornadoes.

Isolated storms ahead of the main line will have the best chance of tornadoes. Once a line of storms forms that will be more of a wind damage threat but embedded tornadoes will be possible as well. Hail is possible in the stronger storms too. Basically all forms of severe weather will be on the table.

The round of storms will also be the first of four rounds of heavy rainfall. More rounds will come Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night. The heaviest will be the closer to the Ohio River where up to 10" of rain will be possible. Flash Flooding and then river flooding in the coming days will be significant concern. Rain totals will taper north where flooding is less of a concern.

A Flood Watch is posted for the southern half of the state. This again is a very active stretch of weather so make sure you are weather aware, have a way to get warnings and stay with WRTV for the latest.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Some storms towards daybreak. Low: 46°

Wednesday: PM Severe storm threat. Wind Advisory High: 79°

Thursday: Periods of rain. Could be heavy at times. High: 65°

Friday: Cloudy, sct. showers but heavy rain late. High: 62°

