Severe threat Wednesday and flooding concerns headline the forecast

Headlines



LIKELY SEVERE THREAT ON WEDNESDAY

ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN LATE WEEK

GROWING FLOODING CONCERNS

Tuesday will bring a quiet day of weather and the last dry day of weather for the week. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 50s and we'll have plenty of sunshine to start but look for increasing clouds in the evening hours.

WRTV

Wednesday will bring once again an enhanced threat (threat level 3 of 5) of severe weather to the area. In fact, the entire state is in that threat level. This set up is very similar to what we just went through on Sunday. Wind will be the main threat but tornadoes and hail will also be possible. The timing right now will be in the evening hours but stay with WRTV as that could change a bit.

wrtv

Once the severe threat ends we'll turn our attention to the potential of periods of heavy rain and eventually flooding concerns. A Flood Watch is already posted for most of the area.

wrtv

The heaviest of the rain looks to be south of Indy with lower totals north. Some areas in southern Indiana could see up to 6" of rain. Rain totals will then drop as you go north but still in the 1"-2" range.

wrtv

Initially with some of the storms Flash Flooding will be possible. We'll then transition to more of low lying/river flooding event as we get closer to the weekend. Remember rivers rise of the course of time after the rains have come to an end.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low: 30°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 57°

Wednesday: Severe storms likely. High: 77°

Thursday: Periods of rain. High: 65°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast