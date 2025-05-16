Severe weather risk will impact your Friday evening plans

Headlines



SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FRIDAY EVENING

SUNNY & 70S THIS WEEKEND

Friday is an Alert Day, as a line of thunderstorms this evening will bring a severe weather risk. The day is warm but dry, with highs in the mid 80s. It is not quite as muggy as Thursday. The severe weather threat starts this evening.

Before this evening's storms, secure outdoor decorations and patio furniture as we are anticipating gusty winds. It is also a good idea to charge your phone in case of power outages. Review your family's safety plan (know where to go in case of a tornado warning), and make sure you have a way to get severe weather alerts.

Widespread storms are likely this evening. The most likely impacts this evening are damaging wind gusts (60-80 mph are possible, especially for areas Bloomington and south, which are included in a Moderate risk for severe weather) and large hail.

Tornadoes are also possible. Isolated flooding (especially in low-lying areas) could occur.

Storms exit late this evening, leading to dry weather with clouds clearing overnight. It's still breezy Saturday with gusts 25+ mph. Overall the weekend is looking dry with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Increasing cloud cover. PM severe thunderstorm risk. High: 86°

Overnight: Storms end. Clouds clear. Low: 59°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 73°

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast