Clark Pleasant Schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday, modified schedule rest of week

JOHNSON COUNTY — Clark Pleasant Community School Corporation has announced that school will remained closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and be on a modified schedule for the remainder of the week.

According to the schools, the Whiteland district is still without internet connection due to tornado damage. They do not have an estimate on when it will be fixed.

They have made the decision to keep school closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday the middle and high school will be on e-learning and the elementary students will attend class as normal. They state Clark-Pleasant Early Learning Center will not have classes for the rest of the week.

“Elementary instruction is less reliant on these connections and our modified schedule will keep the typical high school traffic out of the area which is still very busy with emergency personnel, utility contractors, road closures and various other cleanup activities," said Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Spray.

Because of significant damage surrounding the high school area, they've been asked to keep traffic there to a minimum, Clark Pleasant said.