Devastating storm damage covers Whiteland, crews face the aftermath

WHITELAND, ind. — The devastating aftermath of destructive storms and tornadoes that ripped through Central Indiana on Friday night is being faced by the Johnson County community on Saturday morning.

On Friday night a widespread severe weather event quickly traveled from west to east across all of Indiana. Reports flooded in on damage throughout Johnson, Owen and Sullivan counties.

Several reports said homes and businesses were demolished including indication that a tornado possibly touched down in Whiteland, Indiana. WRTV also received reports of a downed semi blocking I-65.

Devon Foster

Just after Midnight, Whiteland Police Department announced that the Whiteland High School would be established as a shelter.

Police reported getting numerous requests from people in the community wanting to help, stating that they will release an official check-in location on Saturday morning.

People are still however, being warned that downed power lines are down and to please avoid walking and driving.

Please do not walk or drive around the barriers in town. The area is still a hot zone, and crews are still going door to door. Live power lines still down! If you need to check on a friend or loved one, call dispatch at 317-346-6336 and give the address and name. — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) April 1, 2023

Power could take a few days to restore in the community according to the utility company.

Whiteland Police asks that anyone needing to check on a friend or loved one, call dispatch at 317-346-6336 and give the address and name.

The National Weather Service shared with media early Saturday morning they will send out multiple crews to inspect damage and confirm apparent tornadoes throughout central Indiana.