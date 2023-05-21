Disaster Recovery to revisit Clinton County to help March tornado survivors

CLINTON COUNTY — FEMA announced that a disaster recovery center will revisit Clinton County from May 22-24 to help survivors of the March storms and tornadoes.

FEMA, the state of Indiana and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the center to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to local resources.

PREVIOUS | President Biden approves federal disaster assistance in Indiana (wrtv.com)

The center will be located at the Clinton Emergency Management Building (1859 S Jackson St.Frankfort, IN 46041).

The Center will be open on May 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on May 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA says Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White county residents can visit any open recovery center for help

Centers are also open in Johnson, Morgan and Sullivan counties. To find one near you, visit fema.gov/drc.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.govor use the FEMA App.

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is June 14, 2023.