How to help Hoosiers impacted by tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS — The process of rebuilding is underway in Randolph and Delaware counties, after severe storms caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses Thursday night.

TheCity of Winchester, Indiana on Facebook has been a helpful guide for volunteer opportunities and available resources.

The following locations are accepting donations and volunteers:



Financial Donations can be made to the 501c Community Foundation of Randolph County. Those donations will be used locally.



Winchester Community High School, Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Compass Church Convoy of Hope, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location is accepting donations of racks, shovels, totes, contractor trash bags, tarps, cleaning kits, paper towels and water.

The following locations are accepting donations

Selma Elementary

non perishable food items



food, hygiene, clothing, resources, meridian crisis team



clothing vouchers

contact Rick Morris 765-749-2479



Randolph County Community Foundation

monetary donations



monetary donations



beds and bedding for kids

contact their Facebook page



Union City High School , open Sunday 12-2 p.m.



Hello Kiddo

They are needing size 14/16/18 girls and boys clothes or small men’s and women’s clothing, men's clothing all sizes, new socks, new underwear/boxers for all sized

Contractors



East Central Contractors - 765-748-2018

Roundtree & Sons LLC - 765-425-6801

Woodys Tree Services - 765-576-0248

JR’S Gutters – message via Facebook

Pastor Jim Ballenger – 765-748-0276 - generators

Animal support



Winchester/Randolph County Animal Shelter

pet food, crates

call 765-305-1500

must fill out emergency forms

shelter for pets call 765-748-8603

Lost & Found Pets

Parker Veterinary Service

send information to their Facebook pages



Businesses offering lunch and space to recharge:

Erinat350

sack lunches

available for work and volunteer crews

drop off available – message their pages



meals

will deliver – contact Lee Whiteman at 765-228-3999



Roots Room

warm shelter

kitchenette available for use



Hoppy's is serving free chili to volunteers and 1st responders today



RCF

showers available

available to everyone

message Facebook page to get in



Randolph YMCA

showers/facilities available

FollowCity of Winchester, Indiana on Facebook for updates.

Any displaced residents in Delaware County can go to Wapahani High School, located at 10401 E. County Road167 S.