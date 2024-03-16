How to help Hoosiers impacted by tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS — The process of rebuilding is underway in Randolph and Delaware counties, after severe storms caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses Thursday night.
TheCity of Winchester, Indiana on Facebook has been a helpful guide for volunteer opportunities and available resources.
The following locations are accepting donations and volunteers:
- Financial Donations can be made to the 501c Community Foundation of Randolph County. Those donations will be used locally.
Winchester Community High School, Saturday starting at 8 a.m.
- Compass Church Convoy of Hope, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location is accepting donations of racks, shovels, totes, contractor trash bags, tarps, cleaning kits, paper towels and water.
The following locations are accepting donations
- Selma Elementary
non perishable food items
- Winchester Feildhouse
food, hygiene, clothing, resources, meridian crisis team
- The Liberty Perry Alumni
clothing vouchers
contact Rick Morris 765-749-2479
- The Compass Church – Selma & Winchester location
- Randolph County Community Foundation
monetary donations
- Heart of Indiana United Way
monetary donations
- Sweet Dreams for Randolph County Kids
beds and bedding for kids
contact their Facebook page
- Pregnancy Decision Resources has diapers and wipes.
- Union City High School , open Sunday 12-2 p.m.
- Hello Kiddo
They are needing size 14/16/18 girls and boys clothes or small men’s and women’s clothing, men's clothing all sizes, new socks, new underwear/boxers for all sized
Contractors
- East Central Contractors - 765-748-2018
- Roundtree & Sons LLC - 765-425-6801
- Woodys Tree Services - 765-576-0248
- JR’S Gutters – message via Facebook
- Pastor Jim Ballenger – 765-748-0276 - generators
Animal support
- Winchester/Randolph County Animal Shelter
pet food, crates
call 765-305-1500
Countryside Barkyard
must fill out emergency forms
shelter for pets
call 765-748-8603
- Lost & Found Pets
Parker Veterinary Service
send information to their Facebook pages
Businesses offering lunch and space to recharge:
- Erinat350
sack lunches
available for work and volunteer crews
drop off available – message their pages
- Circle X Riders inc.
meals
will deliver – contact Lee Whiteman at 765-228-3999
- East Side Church
- Roots Room
warm shelter
kitchenette available for use
- The Farmers State Bank will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs for free from 11 p.m. -2 p.m. Saturday
- Hoppy's is serving free chili to volunteers and 1st responders today
- RCF
showers available
available to everyone
message Facebook page to get in
- BINKYS chicken
- Randolph YMCA
showers/facilities available
FollowCity of Winchester, Indiana on Facebook for updates.
Any displaced residents in Delaware County can go to Wapahani High School, located at 10401 E. County Road167 S.