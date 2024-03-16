Watch Now
How to help Hoosiers impacted by tornadoes

Storm damage is seen in areas between Selma and Muncie, Indiana.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 16, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — The process of rebuilding is underway in Randolph and Delaware counties, after severe storms caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses Thursday night.

TheCity of Winchester, Indiana on Facebook has been a helpful guide for volunteer opportunities and available resources.

The following locations are accepting donations and volunteers:

  • Financial Donations can be made to the 501c Community Foundation of Randolph County. Those donations will be used locally.

  • Winchester Community High School, Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

  • Compass Church Convoy of Hope, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This location is accepting donations of racks, shovels, totes, contractor trash bags, tarps, cleaning kits, paper towels and water.

The following locations are accepting donations

  • Selma Elementary
    non perishable food items
  • Winchester Feildhouse
    food, hygiene, clothing, resources, meridian crisis team
  • The Liberty Perry Alumni
    clothing vouchers
    contact Rick Morris 765-749-2479
  • The Compass Church – Selma & Winchester location
  • Randolph County Community Foundation
    monetary donations
  • Heart of Indiana United Way
    monetary donations
  • Sweet Dreams for Randolph County Kids
    beds and bedding for kids
    contact their Facebook page
  • Pregnancy Decision Resources has diapers and wipes.
  • Union City High School , open Sunday 12-2 p.m.
  • Hello Kiddo
    They are needing size 14/16/18 girls and boys clothes or small men’s and women’s clothing, men's clothing all sizes, new socks, new underwear/boxers for all sized

Contractors

  • East Central Contractors - 765-748-2018
  • Roundtree & Sons LLC - 765-425-6801
  • Woodys Tree Services - 765-576-0248
  • JR’S Gutters – message via Facebook
  • Pastor Jim Ballenger – 765-748-0276 - generators

Animal support

  • Winchester/Randolph County Animal Shelter
    pet food, crates
    call 765-305-1500

  • Countryside Barkyard
    must fill out emergency forms
    shelter for pets

    call 765-748-8603

  • Lost & Found Pets
    Parker Veterinary Service
    send information to their Facebook pages

Businesses offering lunch and space to recharge:

  • Erinat350
    sack lunches
    available for work and volunteer crews
    drop off available – message their pages
  • Circle X Riders inc.
    meals
    will deliver – contact Lee Whiteman at 765-228-3999
  • East Side Church
  • Roots Room
    warm shelter
    kitchenette available for use
  • The Farmers State Bank will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs for free from 11 p.m. -2 p.m. Saturday
  • Hoppy's is serving free chili to volunteers and 1st responders today
  • RCF
    showers available
    available to everyone
    message Facebook page to get in
  • BINKYS chicken
  • Randolph YMCA
    showers/facilities available

FollowCity of Winchester, Indiana on Facebook for updates.

Any displaced residents in Delaware County can go to Wapahani High School, located at 10401 E. County Road167 S.

