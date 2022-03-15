Indiana hosts statewide tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Ind. — March 13-19 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and the National Weather Service held a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

At McClelland Elementary School in Wayne Township, the day was a chance to make sure students are prepared in case of an emergency.

WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes Students at McClelland Elementary participate in Indiana's statewide tornado drill on March 15, 2022.

"We teach students to not only be safe at school, but also at home — to find a safe space, to go against an interior wall perhaps in a bathroom or in a bathtub; anywhere they can get away from glass and areas that are close to being outside," principal Jennifer Nichols said.

The school runs about four drills per year.

Marion County has 176 outdoor sirens, while Hamilton County has 75. Hamilton County Emergency Management says sirens are only intended to warn people who are outdoors.

