Indianapolis Firefighters respond to six fires in 48 hours

INDIANAPOLIS—Indianapolis firefighters had a busy 48 hours.

They responded to six fires in that time. They say electrical fires are most common during cold weather snaps.

One of the fires they responded to was at 2447 Beckwith Drive on Indianapolis’ near east side. Two teens were injured, one seriously after a heavy fire broke out. The subzero temps can make it difficult for firefighters to do their job.



wrtv

"We call in additional resources for rehab and personal that way people can rotate in and out better. They may have a chance to get warmed up, go back and do whatever it is they were doing whether that was mitigating an EMS run or a fire scene,” Rita Reith IFD Battalion Chief.

While that fire is still under investigation, one of the teens told firefighters that they had their oven on to keep warm, as well as multiple space heaters that were plugged into extension cords. Their mom was at work when the fire broke out. They didn’t turn their heat on because they said every time they did, it smelled burnt. As you can see, nothing is left following the early morning fire.

WRTV



According to the National Fire Protection Association, one third of all winter house fires and 80 percent of all winter heating fire deaths are caused by space heaters. That’s why IFD say’s it’s important to use them properly.

WRTV

"Plug the space heater directly into a wall. Don't use extension cords, don't use a multiple plug outlet,” Reith said. “Plug it directly into the wall keep a three-foot perimeter around the space heater of all combustibles don't let kids of pets near it. “

IFD says if you don't have heat the best option is to stay with someone who does. If you do use a space heater, make sure it is a newer one. If you have one that has an older or frayed cord don’t try to fix it just buy a new one. They add that blankets are also the safest way to stay warm in frigid temps.