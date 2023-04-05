LIVE BLOG: Severe storms enter central Indiana for second time within a week

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather is moving through central Indiana on Wednesday.
This is the second stretch of severe weather in the area within a week.
The morning round of storms led to thousands of power outages and damage to power lines and trees.
9:29 a.m.
Following the first storms around 9 a.m., Danville Fire Department shared the following image.
According to Duke Energy, more than 1,000 customers lost power during the morning round of weather.
9 a.m.
A Tornado Watch was issued for the northern part of the WRTV viewing area. This includes Carroll, Miami, Grant and Jay counties.