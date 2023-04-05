Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms enter central Indiana for second time within a week

Danville FD
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 09:32:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather is moving through central Indiana on Wednesday.

This is the second stretch of severe weather in the area within a week.

The morning round of storms led to thousands of power outages and damage to power lines and trees.

9:29 a.m.

Following the first storms around 9 a.m., Danville Fire Department shared the following image.

DAnville FD 2.jpg

According to Duke Energy, more than 1,000 customers lost power during the morning round of weather.

9 a.m.

A Tornado Watch was issued for the northern part of the WRTV viewing area. This includes Carroll, Miami, Grant and Jay counties.

