National Weather Service confirms 16 tornadoes touched down in the state of Indiana

INDIANA — The National Weather Service has confirmed 16 damaging tornadoes touched down Friday night into Saturday morning across the state of Indiana.

Sullivan County

The largest tornado reported over the weekend was in Sullivan County where three people died. According to the NWS’ survey teams, the tornado was an EF-3 with peak winds up to 155 mph.

Johnson County

NWS reported two tornadoes that touched down in Johnson County.

According to NWS, the first was an EF-0 with winds up to 85 mph near Bargersville. The second was an EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph near Whiteland.

There were no injuries or deaths reported from these tornadoes by NWS.

The storm caused severe damage to the Whiteland area. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a disaster emergency in both Johnson and Sullivan counties on April 1.

Clinton County

There was an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph near Colfax in Clinton County.

According to NWS, this tornado only caused minor damage for a short period of time before doing additional damage southwest of Frankfort.

There were no injuries or deaths reported from this tornado by NWS.

Howard County

NWS reported three tornadoes that touched down in Howard County.

The first two tornadoes were EF-0s with winds reaching up to 80 mph. According to NWS, these tornadoes touched down in fields before causing moderate damages to homes, trees and cars.

The third tornado that touched down in Howard County was an EF-1 with winds reaching up to 110 mph.

According to NWS, this tornado caused a lot of damage to eastern Howard County. There was one injury reported.

Morgan County

There was one tornado reported by NWS near Martinsville. This was an EF-2 with winds up to 130 mph.

According to NWS, this tornado caused quite a bit of damage to homes and structures throughout Martinsville.

There were no deaths or injuries reported from this tornado by NWS.

Owen and Monroe Counties

There was one tornado that crossed both Owen and Monroe Counties reported by NWS.

The tornado was an EF-3 with winds up to 138 mph.

According to NWS, the tornado started it McCormick’s Creek State Park and continued northeast into Owen and Monroe Counties.

Heavy damage was reported by NWS with two people left injured and two dead.

Cass County

There was one tornado reported near Royal Center in Cass County. This tornado was an EF-1 and had winds reaching up to 100 mph.

According to NWS, the tornado touched down in an open field and did moderate damage.

There were no injuries or deaths reported from this tornado by NWS.

Allen County

There were two tornadoes in Allen County reported by NWS.

The first tornado touched down northeast of Fort Wayne. It was an EF-2 with winds reaching up to 120 mph.

The second was an EF-0 with winds that reached up to 75 mph. NWS says this tornado was a short, weak and short-lived storm.

There were no injuries or deaths reported from these tornadoes by NWS.

White County

There were two tornadoes reported in White County by NWS.

The first was reported as an EF-0 with winds reaching up to 85 mph. The tornado touched down in an open field and caused minor damages.

The second tornado reported was an EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph. This tornado caused significant damage to homes, power lines and farms near Badger Grove.

There were no injuries or deaths reported from these tornadoes by NWS.

Benton County

There was an EF-1 tornado with winds reaching up to 110 mph reported near Fowler, Indiana.

Jasper County

There was one EF-1 tornado reported near Remington, Indiana, with winds reaching up to 110 mph.