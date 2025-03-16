National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes across Indiana Saturday morning

The National Weather Service Indianapolis has confirmed an EF1 tornado in Parke County and an EF1 tornado in Daviess County early Saturday morning.

A line of strong thunderstorms moved through central Indiana early Saturday, producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and multiple tornadoes.

So far, we have 3 tornadoes in central Indiana for March 15. Information on the EF-1 in Parke County and the EF-1 in Daviess County has been sent in Public Information Statements. We also working on a preliminary EF-1 tornado in Jackson County. More info later. #inwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 16, 2025

The first tornado was in Mecca, Indiana. This Parke County tornado started at 2:14 a.m. and ended shortly thereafter at 2:16 a.m.

In the two-minute duration, the storm traversed 2.66 miles.

On the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, EF1 tornadoes are measured by wind speeds of 86 to 110 miles per hour. Saturday morning's tornado had peak winds estimated up to about 110 miles per hour.

The storm moved through a rural area and destroyed a 150-year-old barn and a small garage. There were also several reports of damage to pole barns and trees in the path of the storm.

A second tornado occurred in Daviess County. This one was longer, lasting 13 minutes in total. It started around 4:19 a.m. near Portersville. The tornado ended around 4:32 a.m. in Loogootee, traveling over 13.6 miles.

This was also an EF1 tornado, with peak wind speeds near 110 miles per hour.

A farm in Daviess County had grain bins destroyed and metal buildings damaged. Some debris from the farm was carried over a mile away.

Along the tornado's path, there was also damage to trees, roofs, and house siding.

The National Weather Service went on to say that damage in Loogootee outside of the tornado track was caused by straight-line winds.

The storm survey team from the National Weather Service is still analyzing data from Jackson County to see if a third tornado occurred there Saturday morning.

