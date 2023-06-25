Possible tornado reported in Johnson County

Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in several counties in Central Indiana on Sunday, June 25.

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of hail, heavy rain and even possible tornadoes. Several possible tornadoes sightings have been reported in from Johnson County.

Viewer Eric Ford sent in video of a funnel touching the ground in the Stones Crossing area. Video shows the funnel ripping through what looks like apartment homes.

Eric Ford tornado video

Damage was reported by viewer Cole Basey near Stones Crossing Road by the Kensington Grove neighborhood.

Tornado damages near us pic.twitter.com/rk6EF8cZfd — Cole Basey (@ColeBasey9) June 25, 2023

According to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt in Bargersville, emergency crews have started to search along 1-69 east to the 135 near Stones Crossing and have reported damaged buildings but so far no injuries.

Emergency Crews are conducting searches from I-69 east to the 135 between Stones Crossing and Smokey Row Rd. Multiple structures damaged, but no injuries reported at this point. pic.twitter.com/eVP6CTEl0D — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) June 25, 2023

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess, damage covers a large area. "Several neighborhoods and homes have been damaged or destroyed," Burgess said.

Officials ask people who don't live in the area to stay away for emergency crews to work. Several roads have already been closed.