Possible tornado reported in Johnson County

Eric Ford
Stones Crossing, Greenwood, IN
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 25, 2023
Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in several counties in Central Indiana on Sunday, June 25.

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of hail, heavy rain and even possible tornadoes. Several possible tornadoes sightings have been reported in from Johnson County.

Viewer Eric Ford sent in video of a funnel touching the ground in the Stones Crossing area. Video shows the funnel ripping through what looks like apartment homes.

Eric Ford tornado video

Damage was reported by viewer Cole Basey near Stones Crossing Road by the Kensington Grove neighborhood.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt in Bargersville, emergency crews have started to search along 1-69 east to the 135 near Stones Crossing and have reported damaged buildings but so far no injuries.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess, damage covers a large area. "Several neighborhoods and homes have been damaged or destroyed," Burgess said.

Officials ask people who don't live in the area to stay away for emergency crews to work. Several roads have already been closed.

