National Weather Service teams surveying Sunday storm damage

INDIANAPOLIS — Teams from the National Weather Service have deployed upon multiple locations in Johnson County and Martin County this morning to examine storm damage.

Sunday's storms left a trail of damage across Bargersville, Greenwood and Whiteland on Sunday for the second time in the last few months.

The damage seen in the area from Center Grove through Whiteland has led to the deployment of two National Weather Service teams to determine if a tornado touched down.

If a tornado or tornadoes touched down, the team will also work to determine how strong they were.

A team will also visit Martin County this morning to determine what happened there. One person died in connection with the storms there Sunday near Crane Naval Center.