Resources available for Hoosiers in Delaware, Randolph counties dealing with tornado damage

DELAWARE COUNTY — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced resources are available for Hoosiers impacted by the tornado that swept through Delaware and Randolph counties last week.

Staff and resources from the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the BMV and the Family and Social Services Administration will provide various services.

Help will be available at the following locations:

The Winchester BMV branch

309 W. South Street, Winchester, IN 47394 From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 21-22 and March 25-27 Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations and license plates

Randolph County Division of Family Resources

221 N. Main St., Winchester, IN 47394 From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 21-22 and March 25-27 Replacing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards and health coverage application assistance

Randolph County Building

325 S. Oak Street, Winchester, IN 47394 From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 21-22 and March 25-27 Homeland Security: Recovery resources and information The Randolph County Health Department: Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates) and immunization services The State Department of Health: The Tetanus vaccines will be provided on-site Mental health support professionals will be at this location



Hoosiers are encouraged to call 866-211-9966 for referrals to necessary services and to report damage.

Those needing emergency mental health services should call 988 to be connected to resources.