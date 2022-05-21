TIMELINE: Potential for severe thunderstorm Saturday

The WRTV StormTeam is tracking the potential for severe weather on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tipton and Vigo counties until 7 p.m.

