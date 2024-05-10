Watch Now
Shower early Saturday otherwise dry weekend

Posted at 2:50 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 16:04:17-04

Headlines

  • NORTHERN LIGHTS POTENTIAL
  • WEEKEND TEMPS IN 70s
  • RAIN RETURNS MONDAY

A severe geomagnetic storm will increase the chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Indiana this weekend. Skies should be clear Saturday night. Take a look between 10 pm and 2 am.

Saturday winds will gust over 30 mph during the afternoon.

Dry and warmer for Mother's Day.

Rain returns Monday and Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53°
Tomorrow: Shower early, then sunny. High: 70°
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

Weather

