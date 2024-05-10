Shower early Saturday otherwise dry weekend

Headlines



NORTHERN LIGHTS POTENTIAL

WEEKEND TEMPS IN 70s

RAIN RETURNS MONDAY

A severe geomagnetic storm will increase the chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Indiana this weekend. Skies should be clear Saturday night. Take a look between 10 pm and 2 am.

wrtv

Saturday winds will gust over 30 mph during the afternoon.

wrtv

Dry and warmer for Mother's Day.

wrtv

Rain returns Monday and Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53°

Tomorrow: Shower early, then sunny. High: 70°

Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast