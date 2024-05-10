Shower early Saturday otherwise dry weekend

Headlines
- NORTHERN LIGHTS POTENTIAL
- WEEKEND TEMPS IN 70s
- RAIN RETURNS MONDAY
A severe geomagnetic storm will increase the chance of seeing the Northern Lights in Indiana this weekend. Skies should be clear Saturday night. Take a look between 10 pm and 2 am.
Saturday winds will gust over 30 mph during the afternoon.
Dry and warmer for Mother's Day.
Rain returns Monday and Tuesday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 53°
Tomorrow: Shower early, then sunny. High: 70°
Mother's Day: Mostly sunny. High: 75°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast