Snow showers and squalls possible this afternoon with tumbling temps

Headlines



SNOW SHOWERS & SQUALLS THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING

SLICK ROADS & LOW VISIBILITY POSSIBLE

BITTER COLD AIR OVERNIGHT WITH GUSTY WINDS

This afternoon we will face several wintry issues as snow showers come through the area. The timing will not be great as it fall during the evening commute. The snow showers and squalls will be scattered so just know conditions can change quickly from one place to the next.

WRTV

Accumulation will be light. Most of us a coating to a half and inch of snow. Some areas could see a little more than that but that will be the exception not the rule.

wrtv

However, as the snow moves through look for gusty winds over 35 mph that will help to reduce visibility as well. Bottom line is roads will likely be slick in spots and windy conditions can cause issues as well.

wrtv

Behind the snow temperatures really tumble. Wind chill values will be below zero in many locations tomorrow morning and highs will only get back up into the mid 20s. The bitter blast is brief though. By the weekend we are back in the low 50s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: PM Snow showers - Cold & windy High: 35°

Overnight: Cold, windy and partly cloudy Low: 14°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & cold High: 25°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast