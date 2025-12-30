Snow showers could impact your New Year's Eve plans

Headlines



SNOW SHOWERS NEW YEAR'S EVE

COLD, SUNNY START TO 2026

WARMING THIS WEEKEND

We may continue to see a few flurries Tuesday night, but there is a better chance for accumulating snow on New Year's Eve (Wednesday).

Tuesday evening - temperatures stay steady in the mid 20s. Clouds move back into the area, and we could see a few snow flurries falling.

WRTV

The final day of 2025 will be slightly warmer than Monday and Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid 30s. The day is mostly cloudy, with light snow showers starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Be prepared that falling snow could slow you down if you'll be driving New Year's Eve evening.

WRTV

Accumulations should stay low on Wednesday, with the highest totals north of Indianapolis, up to about an inch of snow. Many areas will only see trace amounts of snow, possibly up to about half an inch.

WRTV

Thursday is the start of 2026. The day is dry and sunny, but cooler air returns, with highs in the 20s.

Temperatures will rebound a bit heading into Friday and the weekend, with highs ending in the low 40s at the end of the 7-Day Forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Cloudy. Few flurries. Low: 25°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with PM snow showers. High: 35°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 29°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast