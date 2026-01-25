Snow will wrap up this evening, but bitter cold temperatures are here to stay

Headlines



SNOW WRAPS UP THIS EVENING

BITTER COLD TEMPS ARE HERE TO STAY

BELOW ZERO EVERY MORNING THIS WEEK

As expected, snowfall totals have been impressive across the area, with most locations south of I-70 receiving over 10 inches. Amounts have been lower but still substantial to the north. Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but light snow will continue into the evening hours. Most places will see less than an additional inch, though some eastern locations may receive a bit more. The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect overnight due to difficult travel conditions.

wrtv

While the snow is ending, our problems will remain due to bitterly cold temperatures expected for the rest of the week. In fact, low temperatures will likely be below zero each day, with Wednesday potentially being the coldest at -10°F.

wrtv

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for the entire area overnight tonight. That will change to a Cold Weather Advisory during the day tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., before returning to an Extreme Cold Warning tomorrow night. This pattern is likely to continue for the rest of the week.

wrtv

Highs temperatures on Monday will only be in the single digits during the afternoon hours.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clearing. Bitter cold. Low: -4°

Monday: Bitter temps. Partly cloudy. High: 7°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Low: -4°, High: 20°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: -10° High: 15°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast