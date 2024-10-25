Some needed showers today but a nice weekend ahead

Headlines



Some needed rainfall fell across parts of the area this morning and a few showers could linger into the early afternoon. However, the trend will be for rain chances to decrease from north to south by mid-afternoon. This will make for a cloudy but dry evening for most.

The weekend will be seasonable with temperatures in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy to start on Saturday and then turn mostly sunny. Sunday features lots of sunshine from start to finish. It will be a chilly start though Sunday with temperatures in the 30s.

If you are heading to IU tomorrow for the game it will be chilly to start with tailgating but should warm into the low 60s as the game progresses.

Next week temperatures surge back to near 80° putting some record high temperatures in Jeopardy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy - Sct. showers. High: 70°

Overnight: Clearing skies. Low: 43°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 62°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast